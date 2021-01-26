ALBION — Ethel “Ceil” M. Clouse, 93, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on April 16, 1927, in Noble County, Indiana, to Russell and Lena (Herendeen) Leitch. They preceded her in death.
On April 24, 1950, in Wolcottville, Indiana, she married Bernard “Benny” E. Clouse. He preceded her in death on May 5, 2009.
Ceil was a homemaker. She liked fishing and camping, but most of all she loved kids.
She is survived by two sons, Lenny (Cheryl) Clouse and Leslie Clouse; five grandchildren, Shawn Clouse, Erin Clouse, Chrissy Bruce, Ronald Millington and Codie Hunt; and two sisters, Deloris Coy and Kate Clouse.
Ethel was preceded in death by four brothers, Carrol, Gene, Dwight and Larry Leitch; and two sisters, Edna Budd and Lavon Cleland.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials are to the family.
Services by Harper Funeral Home 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, IN 46701.
