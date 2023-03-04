Clinton M Barfell Jr., 80, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
No services to be held.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
Updated: March 4, 2023 @ 12:19 am
