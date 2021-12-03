IMPERIAL, Mo. — Wilbert J. "Bert" Berry, age 91, of Imperial, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
Wilbert was born on Oct. 14, 1930, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Joseph H. and Loretta (nee Haas) Berry. They preceded him in death.
He was the loving husband of Janet Carol Boyer Berry and the late Elizabeth Julianna Aulbach Berry and Virgie Amburgey Patton Berry; loving father of Michael (and the late Tina Vanderpool) Berry, Gene Berry, Dean Berry, Cathy Berry, all of Kendallville, Indiana, Donald (Kris) Kincaid, of Hillsboro, Missouri, and the late Tim and Michael Kincaid, Angie (Ted) Leigraf, of Manchester, Missouri, Tina Kincaid of Imperial, Missouri, and Michelle (Larry) Douglas, of Richwood, Missouri; stepfather of Tim Patton, of Florida, Dan Patton, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Teresa Patton Jewell of Fort Wayne, Indiana; dear grandfather of Megan (Zane) Scott, Brittany Hammersmith, Joseph Berry, Katie Berry, Kent (Dara) Brown, Lance (Debra) Brown, Cassandra (Jeremy) Dean, Cameron (Dusty Schalbach-fiance') Berry, Courtney (Joseph Keller-fiance') Berry, Christopher Streb, Cindy (Brent) Lay, Tasha (Dusty) Trusty, Donald Kincaid Jr., Andrew Siar, Jacob Martin, Jessica Martin, Carly (Luke) Walker, Michael Hoffman, Kayla Kincaid, Cody Douglas, Hanna Douglas, Allison Leigraf and the late Josh Kincaid; dear great-grandfather of numerous great-grandchildren and the late Chase Brown; dear brother of Arlene (and the late Robert) DeWald, Doris (Watz) (and the late William) Moeller, David (Ruthann) Berry and the late Orville Berry; stepson of the late Edward Berry Sr.; dear uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; and friend to many.
Bert was a member of the Arnold Volunteer Fire Department and an avid Cardinal fan. He enjoyed playing Pinochle, Euchre and watching western and old war movies. He also enjoyed yard work and spending time with family and of course his three furry best friends Bear and Riley and his late furry friend, Bo.
Bert was proud to have served in the U.S. Army. He worked in the LP Gas Industry for more than 30 years, was a restauranteur for several years and retired from Arnold Schnucks as a meat cutter, at the age of 77.
A visitation for Bert will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, from 1-8 p.m., at Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, 1081 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO 63010.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Church Road, Arnold, MO 63010.
A committal service will occur on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from 11-11:15 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, with full Military Honors.
Memorial donations in Bert's Honor may be made to the Humane Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heiligtagfuneralhome.com for the Berry family.
