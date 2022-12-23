GARRETT — Clint William Woods, 45, of Garrett died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Auburn.
He was born in Auburn on Oct. 16, 1977. His father, Bill Woods has passed away. His mother and stepfather, Barbara (Moore) and Terry Coonrod, survive in Auburn.
Clint was a concrete and construction worker for Adventure Homes of Garrett. He was extremely adventurous and lived life to the fullest. He was always helping others and he deeply loved his family and friends.
Surviving besides his mother and stepfather is his daughter Ariana Michelle Woods of Butler; fiancée, Kristin Boyd of Garrett; best friends, Mark Sadlon and Nathan Conrad; and a number of brothers and sisters, including his sister, Angie Moore of Auburn.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, Dec. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn. To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
