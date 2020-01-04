MILWAUKIE, Ore. — James A. Kruschinska, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 8, 2019, in Milwaukie, Oregon.
James was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Dec. 29, 1947, to Bessie (Brda) and Marcel Kruschinska, the youngest of three children.
James was drafted into the Army in 1967, serving six years in Germany and Korea.
He worked at Consolidated Freightways in Detroit, Michigan, and later in Fremont, Indiana, until he retired to Milwaukie, Oregon, to be close to his grandchildren.
James was a proud member of the Moose Lodge, lover of music, and a 49ers fan.
James is survived by his sons, Matthew (Julie) Kruschinska, East Pointe, Michigan, and James (Myranda) Kruschinska, Milwaukie, Oregon; two grandchildren, Samara and Acer; and his sister, Roberta (David) Clark, Jenison Michigan.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Kenneth Kruschinska.
Memorial services will be held at the Moose Lodge in Fremont, Indiana, in the spring of 2020. Email jimmyk53@yahoo.com for more information.
Memorial donations may be made in James' memory to PDX Diaper Bank and Carol's Ferals."
