Larry Grubb, 78, of Howe, Indiana, died at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Arrangements are with Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Updated: December 15, 2021 @ 11:52 pm
