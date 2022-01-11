PLEASANT LAKE — Our father, Jackson C. Hallaert, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
He is survived by his son, Jack Hallaert (Amy); daughter, Laurie Townsend (George); grandchildren, Ashley (Rocky) Chandler, Michael, Lauryn, Natalie and Riley; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Leighton and Carson; brother, Marc Hallaert (Alana); nephew, Marcel; and niece, Jenelle Milller (Noah).
Jackson C. Hallaert was a long-time member of Robert Bowles Karate Academy, achieving the Black Belt Rank of San Dan (third degree black belt). He loved the martial arts and for many years he was active in competition and assisting with instruction at the academy. He will be missed but not forgotten.
Jackson was also a devoted veteran with seven years of service in the Seabees, earning the high honor, The Meritorious Certificates given by the Library of Congress and Sen. Richard Lugar for his participation in the Veterans History Project and in his recognition of supreme dedication to the United States of America.
Jackson had very cherished and loyal friends whom he saw often. We refer to them as The Breakfast Club. He, in his younger days, spent much time with outdoor sports. Hunting and fishing were his favorites. In his golden years, he loved fishing with his brother in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and spent his time with his beloved cats, adopting and taking care of them. There wasn't an animal he wouldn't take in and feed.
Jackson suffered for more than 30 years with illnesses. He was massively strong as he was kind, with a wicked sense of humor. Those who met him knew where they stood. He was a man of conviction. He will forever be missed especially to all who loved and knew him. May you rest in peace, with Almighty God. We love you, Dad!
Services will be postponed until June.
In lieu of flowers, we'd ask donations be made in Jackson's name to Wounded Warrior Project, The David Lynch Foundation, your favorite military charity, or to the new no kill shelter, Steuben County Humane Society, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, IN 46703.
Arrangements are with Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
