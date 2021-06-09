HAMILTON — John L. Chorpenning, 88, of Hamilton, Indiana, met his Savior face to face on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana, and enjoyed a glorious reunion with those loved ones who had gone before him.
John was born in Auburn, Indiana, the son of the late Oakley and Amoriel (Keener) Chorpenning.
He was a graduate of Auburn High School, and married Norma Hamman on June 18, 1955, in Hamilton, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 15, 2000.
John was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean conflict.
John was a well-known Master Plumber and Contractor for more than 50 years, owning and operating Chorpenning Plumbing.
He was a member of Hamilton Wesleyan Church and was active in Gideons International and the Steuben County Jail Ministry.
In his free time, John loved to garden, bake and walleye fish on Lake Erie. John was a living example of Matthew 6:3.
Surviving are his four sons, Greg (Janice) Chorpenning, of Hamilton, Indiana, Jeff (companion, Cindy Wood) Chorpenning, of Hamilton, Indiana, Mike Chorpenning, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Kevin (Wanwisa) Chorpenning, of Byron, Georgia; four grandchildren, Nathan (Pam) Chorpenning, of Auburn, Indiana, Rachelle (Mark) Johnson, of Angola, Indiana, Dexter Chorpenning, of Fremont, Indiana, and Jonathan Chorpenning, of Hamilton, Indiana; seven great-grandchildren, Ayden, Audrey, Amilya, Alayna, Corbin, Camille and Braelynn; several nieces and nephews; one brother, Perry (Victoria) Chorpenning, of Waterloo, Indiana; and one sister, LaValle Timmerman, of Auburn, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma; and one son, Chad Chorpenning.
A celebration of life for John Chorpenning will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, Hamilton, with Pastor David Leitzel officiating.
Family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., until the time of service.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, IN 46742.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Gideons International or to Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, Hamilton, IN 46742.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
