LAGRANGE — Mervin S. Mast, 78, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 4:59 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1942, in LaGrange, to Samuel L. and Mattie J. (Miller) Mast.
On Oct. 11, 1966, in Shipshewana, Indiana, he married Anna E. Miller, she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife, are five daughters, Susan (Alvin) Graber, of LaGrange, Martha (David) Wengerd, of LaGrange, Wilma (Owen, deceased) Whetstone, of Goshen, Verna (Maynard) Miller, of LaGrange and Loranna (Philip Ray) Yoder, of LaGrange; three sons, Sam (Polly Anna) Mast, of Topeka, Leon (Linda) Mast and Floyd (Mary Anna) Mast, of LaGrange; 55 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; brother, Henry (Ella) Mast, of LaGrange; sisters, Katie (Eli, deceased) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Mary (Glen) Miller, of Nappanee, Alta (Perry) Bontrager, of Pardeesville, Wisconsin, Anna (Harvey) Borkholder, of Nappanee, Vera (Glenn) Hershberger, of Howe and Verna (Monroe) Bontrager, of LaGrange; and a brother-in-law, Orva H. Miller, of LaGrange.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a son-in-law; a brother-in-law; and a sister, Elizabeth Miller.
Mervin had been a farmer for most of his life and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be all day on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the family's residence, 3160 S. C.R. 200W, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, also at the family’s residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Delmar Hochstetler and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Miller Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
