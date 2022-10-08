SOUTH WHITLEY — Linda Ann Miller, 82, of South Whitley, Indiana, died peacefully at 2:29 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, where she was a patient for the past two weeks.
Born on Feb. 7, 1940, in Silver Lake, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Lorene (Howard) Howard. Growing up in the Claypool area, she graduated from Claypool High School in 1958.
For more than 17 years, she worked as an operator for United Telephone. After retiring from the telephone company, she went to work for Dwyer Instruments in South Whitley, where she had 17 years of service.
On July 7, 2007, she married William L. Miller. The couple continued to live in South Whitley, where Linda spent her entire adult life.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed shopping, especially for the latest shoe fashion. A fan of the NFL — she followed the Colts and enjoyed Notre Dame Football. When the grandkids came along, they became her focus and joy. In her earlier years, she liked to travel the various states, often to see family and friends.
She was a member of North Webster Church of the Brethren.
Surviving are her husband, William; three daughters, Tonya (David) Warner, of South Whitley, Michelle (Roger Gower) Hobbs, of Mishawaka and Nichole (Brian) Powell, of Kissimmee, Florida; stepsons, Lewis (Debbie) Sarazen and Richard (Beth Ann) Sarazen, both of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Penny (Gary) Myers, of Bloomington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Litchfield; two grandsons, Adam Porter and Scotty Sarazen; a sister, Cherise Lackey; and a stepson, Guy Music.
Keeping with Linda’s wishes, there will be no visitation.
A graveside service will take place at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Silver Lake.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Memorials in Linda’s honor are to North Webster Church of the Brethren.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
