ANGOLA — Robert K. Claus, 90 of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday April 29, 2022.
Bob was born on Dec. 2, 1931, in Decatur, Illinois. He was the son of Bessie (Ater) Kreager and T. Dewey Kreager.
Bob was a member of Nevada Mills United Methodist Church.
He graduated from New Haven High School in 1950, and married his high school sweetheart, Vera B. Claus, in 1952. He was married just less than 70 years to Vera.
Bob was inducted into his high school athletic hall of fame in 2017. He was a Tri-Star athlete, participating in football, basketball and track and field.
He served in the United States Naval Reserves for 12 years, honorably discharged in 1963.
Bob retired after working 30 years for The International Harvester Company. He worked several years at the New Haven Park Department and retired from D.A.S. Services in 2012.
He enjoyed a variety of sports both as a participant and a spectator, especially Indiana University basketball. He also loved the outdoors, planting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Vera B. Claus; three daughters, Julianne V. (Lee A.) Marucci, of West Chester, Ohio, Suzanne M. Claus (Bobby W. Shaw), of Big Pine Key, Florida, and Barbara A. (David A.) Short, of Fremont, Indiana; four grandchildren, Cassandra L. (Sean) Woodmansee, Heather M. (Jake) Heap, Derek A. (Melissa) Marucci and Kyle B. Marucci; six great-grandchildren, Kendall M. Heap, Lukas R. Heap, Charlotte J. Heap, Leah C. Heap, Abigail B. Heap and Abel I. Woodmansee.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Lois McMahon, Leota Beemer, Christine Williams and Dale Claus.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Pinnington Funeral Home, 502 N. Main St., Auburn, Indiana, with visitation from 2-4 p.m., with the service beginning at 4 p.m.
Dinner will follow at the Bridgewater Golf Club, The Water’s Edge.
Memorial donations may be made to Nevada Mills United Methodist Church, 4710 W. Bachelor Road, Angola.
The service will be streamed afterward at www.pinningtonfh.com.
