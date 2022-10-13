KENDALLVILLE — Willa Mae Hootman, age 91, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Mrs. Hootman was born in Trammel, Virginia, on July 1, 1931, to Johnny V. Hay and Mary L. (Lyell) Hay. They preceded her in death.
She married Robert William Hootman on Dec. 17, 1951, and he preceded her in death April 3, 2022.
Willa was retired from Kraft Foods in Kendallville.
Survivors include her sons, John and Tammy Hootman, of Kendallville and Donald Hootman, of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Mallori Rutherford, Richelle Bruening, Heather Read, Whitney Sullivan, Jamie, Amanda, Melissa, Angela and Jennifer; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Her siblings are all deceased, including Trula Turner, Elsie Wright, Ella Reynolds, Madelyn Rowe, R.C. Hay and Phyllis Norris.
There are no services or visitation scheduled.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
