ANGOLA — Alice R. Parrish, 93, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on July 18, 2021, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Angola, Indiana.
Mrs. Parrish was born on Oct. 2, 1927, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Grover G. and Mildred (Rose) Bowerman.
Alice attended high school in Flint, Indiana, and graduated as salutatorian of her class.
On Feb. 14, 1951, she married Roscoe D. Parrish, and together they raised three sons.
She is survived by her sons, Jon (Dani Lou) Parrish, of Angola, Indiana, Scott Parrish, of Fremont, Indiana, and Tom Parrish, of Andrews, Indiana. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe, in 2002; and her brother, Maurice Bowerman, in 2017
Alice was a homemaker. Over the years, she was employed in several jobs within Steuben County.
She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola, Indiana, and was a lifetime member of Angola American Legion Auxiliary George Anspaugh Post 31.
She was a very independent person in her lifestyle. Alice enjoyed gardening in her younger years and raising her children.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Flint Cemetery, with Pastor Daryl Emowrey officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Alice’s memory to Angola Calvary Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
