WATERLOO — Frank H. Kessler, 91, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on July 20, 1930, on the family farm in Waterloo, to Frank and Rosetta (Schwartz) Kessler.
Frank was a lifelong farmer and also worked at the former Kitchen Quip in Waterloo.
He was a member of Lakewood Park Baptist Church in Auburn.
He married Janice Ann Elkins on June 16, 1973, in Corunna, Indiana, and she passed away on June 7, 2018.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Frank H. Kessler Jr., and his wife, Lynn, of Atlanta, Georgia, Katrina Eby and her husband, Samuel, of Fort Wayne and Archie J. Kessler and his wife, Carmen, of Hopkins, Michigan; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; siblings, Claude Kessler, of Texas, Pearl Kessler, of Auburn and William Kessler and his wife, Sharon, of Albion; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter and Thelma Elkins, of Helmer, Emma and Bob Wells, of Corunna and Daniel and Diane Elkins, of Waterloo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sisters; and four brothers.
Services will be at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with Pastor Jason Goree officiating.
Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna, Indiana.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Sunday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
