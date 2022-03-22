ANGOLA — Ethel Mae (Merrifield) Haddix Green, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully in residence at The Laurels of Dekalb in Butler, Indiana, in the early morning of Friday, March 18, 2022.
Ethel, age 93, was born on May 16, 1928. She was just two months short of her 94th birthday. She was the daughter of Clair O. and Martha E. (Newcomer) Merrifield and was born in Waldron, Michigan. Ethel grew up in Montpelier, Ohio, where she attended and was baptized in Montpelier Church of Christ.
At the age of 11, she began working as a childcare “nanny” for other families, until she married Allen Haddix and began a family of her own. From that union were born, Barbara Ann (Haddix) Woods and husband, Daniel Woods, of Forsyth, Missouri, James Allen Haddix and wife, Rebecca (Barnes) Haddix, of Angola, Indiana, and Jeffrey Lynn Haddix and wife, Gail Haddix, of Thomson Falls, Montana.
In April 1964, Ethel married Dale Green. His daughter is Ruth Ann (Green) Fraley Stoy, of Hamilton, Indiana. Dale preceded Ethel in death in 1994. All four children survive.
Ethel was born during the Great Depression and like many from that generation, was always very frugal and learned to make the best with what they had. Over the years, she has been employed by A & W Root Beer, Angola, Indiana, Roger’s Wreath Factory, Angola, Indiana, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, where she worked in the Angola High School Cafeteria, and the Steuben County Printing Company (Herald Republican).
After retiring from work, she found great satisfaction and recognition in volunteer work for various organizations including, Cameron Memorial Hospital’s Hospice and Meals on Wheels in Angola, Indiana, the Steuben County Red Cross Blood Bank, and Lakeland Nursing Home.
She was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ.
Ethel lived alone and meticulously maintained her house in Angola until two years ago when she moved, with greatly appreciated help from her Pleasant View Church of Christ family, to Cameron Woods Assisted Living in Angola, Indiana. After a short stay there, she moved to The Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler, Indiana, where she has resided for a little more than a year.
Ethel was also preceded in death by her husband, Allen Haddix; sisters, Ruth Suffell and Donna Lou Lyons; brothers, Frank Merrifield and Vernon Merrifield; son-in-law, Jerry Stoy; and granddaughter-in-law, Lulu Fraley.
In addition to may local friends and her previously mentioned children, Ethel is survived by her brother, Richard Merrifield, of Montpelier, Ohio; grandchildren, Jennifer (Woods) Snyder and husband, Eric Snyder, David Woods and wife, Tina, Jessica (Haddix) Kosmerick and husband, Matthew Kosmerick, Lee Fraley and Todd Fraley. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Brittney Woods, Heather Woods, Grant Snyder, Jessica Snyder, Shasha Miller, James Fraley, Justyn Fraley, Zach Fraley and Karmen Fraley; along with three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 p.m., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana, with Michael Booher, Minister, officiating.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
