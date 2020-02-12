LAGRANGE — Richard L. “Dick” Kuhn, 91, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his residence.
Dick was born on April 13, 1928, in LaGrange, to Louis and Mary (Cary) Kuhn.
He retired from 3-Way Plumbing, Heating and Electrical in LaGrange.
On July 30, 1971, he married Esther Miller. She survives in LaGrange.
Dick was a lifetime resident of LaGrange County.
He and Esther spent 23 years traveling to Florida for the winters.
Also surviving are his son, Douglas K. (Linda) Kuhn, of Wolcottville, and stepsons, Marvin E. (Carolyn) Lantz, of Howe, Gerry Lee (Diane) Lantz, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Roy D. Lantz, of White Pigeon, Michigan; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Connie Kuhn, of Fremont and Kim Lantz, of Topeka.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richard A. Kuhn; and a stepson, Kenneth Lantz; two sisters, Marjorie Jean Perry and Mary Janette; and a brother, James R. Kuhn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
The Rev. Ed McCutchan will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m.
Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.