PLYMOUTH – Shirley J. Morrow, 93, passed away peacefully at 1 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at a private caregiving home, where she had briefly resided.
She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Oct. 17, 1927, to Harold E. and Mary M. (Parish) Moore. Her family later moved to Bloomington, where her father taught at Indiana University and where she attended college. She graduated from IU in 1949, with a Bachelor of Art's degree in education. While in college, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. In her senior year, she began dating a fellow student, Frederick C. Morrow, and on July 30, 1949, weeks after their graduation, they married in Bloomington.
Mrs. Morrow moved to Fred’s hometown of Plymouth, Indiana, where for more than 25 years she taught elementary students, primarily second graders, in Plymouth Community Schools. She interrupted her career to raise three children — Douglas, Susan and David — and eventually returned to the classroom, retiring in 1988.
Over the years, she served on the local library board (1968-1988) and the Plymouth Park Board (1971-1983) and was as a long-time member and president of Tri Kappa sorority. She also was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Plymouth, where she served on various committees.
She enjoyed watching sporting events, especially IU basketball and football games, and rooting for the Chicago Cubs. An excellent golfer, she played late into her life.
She deeply loved her family and took a keen interest in school and sporting activities of her children and grandchildren. Fred and Shirley’s home — first on South Michigan Street, then near Pretty Lake — served as the focal point for family holiday gatherings.
Mrs. Morrow was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Frederick. She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Dr. Douglas and Barbara Morrow, of Auburn and David and Christine Morrow, of Plymouth; one daughter and her husband, Susie and John Kreighbaum, of Plymouth; nine grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah) Morrow, James (Allie) Morrow, Andrew (Olivia) Morrow, Nathan (Noelle Itin) Morrow, Phillip Kreighbaum, Marjorie (Joey) Hernandez, Claire Morrow, Katie (Lyle) Peacock, and Maggie (Ryan) McNeil; and four great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Joshua Hernandez, Britton Morrow and Carson Peacock. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Ann Moore Allen and Mary Ann Moore; and many nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Thomas Moore and Harold E. Moore Jr.
A private family service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Plymouth, with the Rev. Toni L. Carmer officiating.
There will be no visitation due to COVID restrictions.
Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Plymouth Public Library, 201 N. Center St., Plymouth, IN 46563 or to "Marshall County Community Foundation/First United Methodist Church Endowment," P.O. Box 716, Plymouth, IN 46563.
The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website www.johnson-danielson.com.
