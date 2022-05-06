LIGONIER — Wesley Ray Godbey, age 63, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Oct. 25, 1958, the son of Junior and Mary (Nida) Godbey, in Looneyville, West Virginia.
On May 8, 1997, he married Macie Hicks. She preceded him in death on Aug. 24, 2015.
Wesley is survived by five children, Brandon (Brandi) Hicks, of Avilla, Indiana, Shiela (Larry) Owens, of Topeka, Indiana, Michael (Crissy) Godbey, of Reedy, West Virginia, Mitchell (Jennifer) Godbey, of Ligonier, Indiana, and Michelle (Travis) Fulk, of High Lake; 15 grandchildren; and his mother, Mary Godbey, of Albion, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father; and wife, Macie Godbey.
Wesley retired from Silgan Plastics after 35 years of faithful service.
He enjoyed wood working, riding motorcycles and fishing. Most importantly, he loved to be with his friends and family.
In keeping with his wishes, no public viewing or services are planned.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriners Burns Institute, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
