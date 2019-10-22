NORTH MANCHESTER — Kenneth K. Ott, 89, of Wolf Lake, Indiana, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester, Indiana.
He was born in Noble County, Indiana, on July 9, 1930, to Harvey and Hildreth Marguerite (Waugh) Ott. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Wolf Lake, graduating from Wolf Lake High School in 1948.
Kenneth was married to Doris Ann Schlabach in South Whitley, on Sept. 11, 1948. Together the couple raised four children.
He worked on his family farm that was established on Oct. 16, 1835, by John Ott. He started farming when he was 7 years old. In 1950, he went to work at G.E. and worked at various other factories until in 1974. Those factories included G.E., J.I. Case, Weatherhead, Magnavox Corp., ITT and Wolf Lake Products. He returned to farming in 1974, and parked his combine for the last time on Oct. 30, 1997.
Kenneth served on the Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department for many years, and served as fire chief for many years. He was a member of the Wolf Lake V.F.W. Post 4717 and served on the R.E.M.C. Board and the Cemetery Board.
He enjoyed woodworking, golf, fishing and spending time with his family.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 71 years, Doris Ann Ott; four children, Jerry (Denise) Ott, Betty (Steven) Lotter, Patricia (Tim) Emily and Robert "Bob" Ott; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sherry (Eytcheson) Ott; and four brothers, Harold, Calvin, Gene and Kaye Ott.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
Family will also receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, from 2-5 p.m.
Burial will be at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department.
An online note may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
