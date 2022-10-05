COLUMBIA CITY — Paul E. Cox, 93, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 1:30 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Parkview Randallia's Hospice in Fort Wayne.
Born on Jan. 19, 1929, in Jefferson Township of Whitley County, Indiana, he was the son of C. Walter and Bertha (Buffenburger) Cox.
Paul spent his lifetime in Whitley County. Paul attended Jefferson Central High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957, in the Korean War.
On April 17, 1955, he married Roma Joann Snider, at Oak Grove Church of God in Columbia City.
Along with being a farmer, Paul worked at Green Acres Sod for some years, worked at C&R Plating for a few years along with being a custodian.
He was a member of the Eagles 1906 and the American Legion, both of Columbia City and the VFW in South Whitley. He enjoyed camping and mowing his lawns for a living.
Survivors include children, Morris Cox, Daniel (Collene) Cox, Mary (Brent) Schrader, Andrew "Andy" (Betty) Cox and Dean (Connie) Cox, all of Columbia City; sister, Lavonne Smith; 14 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Cox; and brother, Harold Cox.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating.
Burial will take place at Oak Grove (Compton) Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his wife.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to the family, in care of DeMoney-Grimes.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send his family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
