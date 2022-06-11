COLUMBIA CITY — Paul Francis DeTurk, 69, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 9:09 p.m., on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where he was a patient for the past three weeks.
Born on Nov. 18, 1952, in Wabash, Indiana, he was a son of the late Richard W. and Rosaline M. (Gunter) DeTurk.
Growing up in the Peru area, he graduated from Peru High School in 1975.
He married Rita Darlene Sledge. They lived in North Manchester for 35 years, then moved to Columbia City. Rita died on Jan. 30, 2016.
Paul had worked for Kilgore Manufacturing, Columbia City, Essex Wire, and retired from Hendrickson in Kendallville.
He enjoyed joining friends for dinner at a local restaurant or spending time at home with his beloved dog, Boy.
He is survived by a cousin, Jerry (Darlene) DeTurk, of Warsaw; and his friend and neighbor, Cynthia Murphy, of Columbia City.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a sister, Celestine “Joyce” DeTurk.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the South Park Annex Cemetery, where he will be buried beside his wife.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials in Paul’s honor are to the Kidney Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
