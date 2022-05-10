COMMERCE, Georgia — Gloria Jean Keezer, 87, of Commerce, Georgia and formerly of New Bavaria, Ohio, passed away in the arms of Jesus on May 5, 2022.
She was born March 22, 1935, in Steuben County, Indiana, the daughter of Merland and Marie (Getts) Hart.
On July 12, 1953, she married the love of her life, Robert Keezer.
Surviving her are three children, Pam (Lester) Plummer of Bryan, Ohio, Karen (Kelly) Severn of Nashville, Georgia, and Dennis (Nancy) Keezer of Jefferson, Georgia. She has two sisters Shirley Clark of Meridian, Idaho, and Marlene Smith of Hudson, Indiana, and a brother, Ronnie Hart, also of Hudson.
Gloria has 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Proceeding her in death are her husband, Robert Keezer; sons, Glen “Nick” and Jerry Keezer; her parents; her sisters, Betty and June; and one brother, Keith.
Gloria was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a sweet and caring person with a beautiful smile. She was a great letter writer and even wrote a couple of poems now and then.
Funeral services will be Friday at 4 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
Private family burial will be in Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, Ohio.
Visitation will be Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
