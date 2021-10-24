AUBURN — Norma Jean Yoder, age 91, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Yoder was born on Sept. 5, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Garrett and Florence (Wooley) McGaffey.
She was a 1948 graduate of Central High School in Fort Wayne.
She married her high school sweetheart, Donald J. Yoder on Sept. 18, 1949, and together they moved to the family homestead north of Fort Wayne.
They raised four children; Judy, Tom, Jeff and Lori. During that time they were very involved in 4-H and Jean, along with Don, were leaders of one of the largest 4-H Clubs in Allen County, the Friendly Neighbors Club.
Later she served on the Allen County Extension Board. When Don became Township Trustee for Cedar Creek Township, Jean worked as his Deputy Assessor and office manager. When Don passed away from ALS in 1991, Jean ran for Trustee and held that position for 13 years. During that time she established the first paid crew of Cedar Canyons Fire Department, an accomplishment that she was very proud of. She also served on the Allen County Plan Commission and the Cedar Creek Township Advisory Board for many years.
As an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn for most of her life, Jean taught Sunday school, was a member of Hope Women’s Circle, the Altar Guild, the Social Ministry Committee and the Funeral Dinner Committee. She also taught nursery school there for a number of years. A proficient seamstress, she became known as the church’s “Banner Lady” and made most of the church banners which are still in use.
Jean will be missed by her family and always remembered by her friends for her kindness. She is at peace now with her family in heaven.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Stan Bozarth, of Fort Wayne and Lori and Doug Rockwood, of Leo; sons and daughters-in-law, Tom and Jewell Yoder, of Auburn and Jeff and Jane Yoder, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; one step-grandson; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don Yoder; and one grandson, Andrew.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, one hour prior to the funeral service at the church from 11 a.m. to noon.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at noon at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 211 W. 9th St., Auburn, with Pastor Jon Hunter officiating.
Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 211 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
