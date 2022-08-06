LAGRANGE — Lyle James Miller, 20-month-old son of LeRoy F. and Edna (Yoder) Miller, of LaGrange, Indiana, (district: 9), died unexpectedly at 4:02 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
He was born on Dec. 4, 2020, in LaGrange.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, are two brothers, Vernon Eugene Miller and Harley Jay Miller; and a sister, Delores Ann Miller, all at home; grandparents, Floyd and Katie Miller, of LaGrange, Harley and Loretta Yoder, of Ligonier; great-grandmother, Edna Miller and great-grandfather, Dan W. Yoder, both of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jason Wayne Miller; his father’s first wife, Norma Jean Miller; great-grandparents, Ervin A. and Annie Miller, Roy J. Miller, Mervin and Vera Miller and Susie Yoder.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, and all day on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Ervin F. Miller residence, 4445 W. C.R. 100S, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, also at the Ervin F. Miller residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Larry Hochstetler and the home ministers of the Old Order Amish Church.
Burial will be at Beechy Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
