FORT WAYNE — Rebecca (Becky Coker) Leone, 70, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on April 5, 2020.
She was born on July 21, 1949, in McLeansboro, Illinois.
Surviving are her husband, John; two daughters, Therese and Rachel; and three grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Central Ministries, 5801 Schwartz Road, Fort Wayne.
