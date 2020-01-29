Wanda Orewiler

ANGOLA — Wanda Mae Orewiler, 80, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Aperion Care of Angola.
She was born on April 10, 1939, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Gerald J. and Fernie F. (Bartlett) Caywood.
She graduated from Flint High School, Steuben County, Indiana.
Wanda married K-Don Orewiler on May 1, 1960.
She was a member of Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana, and a member of Kiwanis International.
Wanda and her husband, K-Don, owned Carousel Designs, where she was a seamstress for more than 25 years.
Surviving are her daughters, Crystaline (Kevin) Stiverson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Charity (Alan) Hoogenboom, of Carol Stream, Illinois, and April (David) Littman, of Ellettsville, Indiana; and her sister, Ruth Petre, of Angola. Also surviving are six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, K-Don Orewiler, on Feb. 28, 2015.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, Angola, Indiana, or to Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
