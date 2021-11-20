GOSHEN — Amos R. Miller, 74, of Goshen, Indiana, died on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Goshen Hospital, after a brief illness.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1947, in Goshen, to Robert and Lizzie (Hershberger) Miller.
On Oct. 19, 1967, in Middlebury, Indiana, he married Polly Ann Bontrager; she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are three sons, Vernon Ray (Naomi Sue) Miller, of LaGrange, David Lee (Darlene Kay) Miller and Marlin Dean (Ruby Arlene) Miller, both of Goshen; four daughters, Velda Fern (William) Miller and Katie Irene (Norman) Mishler, both of LaGrange, Carolyn Sue (Elva) Bontrager and Barb Miller, both of Goshen; 31 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, John R. (Ada) Miller, of Sturgis, Michigan; three sisters, Edna R. Miller, of Goshen, Katie R. Bontrager, of Middlebury and Wilma R. (Leroy) Yoder, of Eldorado Springs, Missouri; sister-in-law, Melinda Miller, of Goshen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Ida Whetstone; granddaughter, Erma Fern Miller; four brothers, Freeman Miller, William Miller, Enos Miller and Levi Miller; and sister, Lydia Ann Miller.
Amos was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He was a retired farmer and was ordained as a minister on Oct. 13, 1991.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, and all day on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Jeryl Bontrager residence, 12171 C.R. 34, Goshen.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, also at the residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Enos Jr. Mullett and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Thomas Cemetery, Goshen.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.