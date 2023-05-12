LAGRANGE — Rebecca S. “Becky” Rowe, 67, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her sister’s home in Kendallville, Indiana.
Becky was born on June 7, 1955, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Glenn L. and Evelyn V. (Spidel) Rowe; they preceded her in death.
Becky was a graduate of Lakeland High School and Manchester College. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in LaGrange, LaGrange County Historical Society, and Greenfield Mills Home Economics Club.
She raised and showed beagles, enjoyed doing crafts and was a seamstress. Becky was a Christmas fanatic and loved all things to do with Christmas.
Surviving are her siblings, Barbara (Larry) Gitt, of Polk City, Florida, Linda (Jim) Hooley, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Larry D. (Gerri) Rowe, of Port Clinton, Ohio; four nieces and nephews, Jason (Desiree’) Gitt, Diane (Keith) Birdwell, Nathan Hooley, and Jamie (Karl) Hartman; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana, with the Rev. Kenneth Weaver officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption, P.O. Box 95, Howe, IN 46746.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
