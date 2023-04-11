AUBURN — Doris J. Sanxter, 97, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born June 5, 1925, in Massillon, Ohio, to Andrew Jackson and Helen M. (Provines) Carmer.
Doris was an Auburn High School graduate, where she played the snare drum in the band.
She worked in the office at Messenger Corporation in Auburn for 15 years, DeKalb Memorial Hospital for five years, then in the office of Dr. David Pepple for 17 years before retiring in 1989.
She was a member of Auburn First United Methodist Church, Tri Kappa Sorority, Friends of the Library and the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Doris is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry D. Sanxter and Christine Thompson-Sanxter of Auburn; two grandchildren, Branyan (Esmeralda Maria) Sanxter and Channing Minda (Issac) Benoit; four great-grandchildren, William Jesse Sanxter, Landon Jackson Sanxter, Cyana Joceloyn Sanxter and Chase Benoit.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, Jeanne F. Fitzsimmons, Carole Carmer, Marian Carmer and Janet Beaty; and a brother, Harold Carmer.
A memorial service and burial will be scheduled for a later date and will be announced. Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.