WATERLOO — Mary Cobbs, 92, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 2, 1929, in San Antonio, Texas, to Calletano and Anita (Gutierrez) Hernandez.
Mary married Jack W. Cobbs on May 6, 1958, in San Antonio, Texas, and he passed away on Feb. 14, 1981.
In Mary’s younger years, she enjoyed being a model.
Mary worked for a short time at a department store. She then worked for several years at the Green Parrot Restaurant in Waterloo.
Mary loved country music and doing word searches. She was one of the most positive, caring, selfless people you will ever meet. She would do anything for anyone.
Surviving are three daughters, Kathy Minartz, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Debbie (Chet) Stauffer, of Churubusco and Dawn (Scott) Clark, of Waterloo; son-in-law, Joe Biedenbender, of Springtown, Texas; seven grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Sharon Cobbs, of Auburn and Shirley Ely, of Corunna.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband; and a daughter, Sharon Cobbs.
A graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Christian Union Cemetery, 4395 C.R. 7, Garrett, with Pastor Jack Hierholzer officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.