LAGRANGE — Katherine E. Swartzentruber, 93, of LaGrange and formerly of Shipshewana, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange.
She was born on October 20, 1925, in Van Buren Township (LaGrange County), Indiana to Ira and Eva (Kline) Swartzentruber.
Katherine spent all of her life in the Shipshewana area. She was a member of the Scott United Methodist Church, joining the church in 1944. She was a very active member of the church by serving as a Sunday School Teacher, Trustee and as a Historian, celebrating the 175-year anniversary in 2009 and 180-year anniversary in 2014.
She attended Scott High School and graduated in 1943.
Katherine worked as the Parts Manager of Weaver and Lingg International Harvester Co. from 1944-1963. She was a Bus Driver for the Westview School corporation from 1963-1997. Driving students for 34 years. She also worked as the Store Manager for the Hostetler Hardware in Shipshewana from 1968-1997.
She gave 43 years of service to the LaGrange County Cancer Society as a member of the Board of Directors from 1967-2010.
In 2002, Katie moved to the Country Crossing in Shipshewana. There she served on the association board, as well as, being an Officer for 6 years.
Surviving Katie is her brother; Gordon (Margaret) Swartzentruber of LaGrange; two nieces, Lisa Tjarks of Howe, and Diane Goynea of Churubusco; two great nephews, Adam Tjarks and Seth Tjarks both of Howe; a great niece, Brooke (Mike) Richardson of Mongo, and a great-great niece, Sunshine Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Katherine will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, at the Scott United Methodist Church with the Rev. Christopher White officiating.
Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Howe.
A viewing will be held at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be given in Katie’s memory to the Scott United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.