PIERCETON — The Rev. Charles (Chuck) A. Herman, presently assigned as pastor of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Pierceton, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Fr. Chuck, one of six children, was born to George and Alvine (Doescher) Herman on March 5, 1947, in Gary, Indiana. His parents preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Keilman.
Father Charles is survived by his siblings, Paul (Alberta) Herman, Thomas (Amy) Herman, Joseph (Pam) Herman and Mary Herman; and many nieces and nephews.
Fr. Chuck earned his Bachelor's Degree from Indiana State University.
He began his career as a German teacher in Elkhart, Indiana, for more than 20 years. His passion for the German culture led him on many trips to Germany and communicating with his dogs in German.
Fr. Chuck was ordained as a priest in 1997, for the Diocese of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
His first religious assignment began in Fort Wayne as Associate Pastor for St. John the Baptist Parish and a Chaplain Teacher for Bishop Luers High School. He then was reassigned in 1999, as Pastor to the Immaculate Conception Parish, in Auburn, Indiana. In 2006, he became the Associate Pastor of Holy Family Parish and Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in South Bend, Indiana. In 2014, he was reassigned as Pastor, to St. Francis Xavier in Pierceton, Indiana.
Visitation for Father Charles will be held from 4-8 p.m., with a rosary at 7:45 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Pierceton, Indiana, and from 4-8 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Holy Family Parish in South Bend, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Holy Family Parish.
Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel.
St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family.
You may livestream the Mass at www.holyfamilysouthbend.org.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local Salvation Army.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
