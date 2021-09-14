ANGOLA — Virginia Anne Gillen, 93, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Lakeland Rehab and Health Center in Angola, Indiana.
Virginia was born on Feb. 10, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to George and Berniece (Wren) Williams.
She married her high school sweetheart, Darrell Wayne Gillen, on Feb. 15, 1945.
She was a bookkeeper for several area businesses in Steuben County.
Virginia was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, oil painting, horseback riding and camping.
Virginia had been a member of Orland Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Angola Moose Lodge Auxiliary, Orland American Legion Auxiliary Post 423 and Pokagon Saddle Club.
Surviving are her son, Ronald (Jeanie Deters) Gillen, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Cheryl (Michael) McElroy, of Angola, Indiana, and Charlene Perkins, of Hudson, Indiana. Also surviving are her nine grandchildren, Anne Smith, Joseph McElroy, Autumn Gillen, Travis Gillen, Dusty Gillen, Chance Gillen, Chad Perkins, Kaleena Cole and Jessica Butler, 19 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 50 years, Darrell Wayne Gillen, on March 23, 1995; and her brother, Richard O. Williams.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Graveside services will be held at noon on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, Indiana, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Therapeutic Riding Center of Steuben County, Cobblestone Farms, 8952 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, IN 46703 or to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
