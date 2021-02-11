AUBURN — Adam “Baybunch” Marshall, age 73, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at his Auburn home.
Mr. Marshall was born on Feb. 24, 1947, in Martin, Kentucky, to Jeff “Chigger” Marshall and Mary Jane (Noble) Marshall.
He graduated from Knott County High School.
He married Alean Watson on Aug. 27, 1966, in Virginia. She resides in Auburn.
Mr. Marshall honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970, serving in the 181st and the 51st Transportation Battalions in Germany. He was awarded the National Defense Service Metal and the Army Expert Marksmanship M-14 Badge.
He worked for 53 years at Ball Brass and Aluminum Foundry in Auburn, from 1966 until his retirement in 2019. He was an extremely hard worker and he was well liked by everyone.
He was a member of the Auburn American Legion.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting and time on the porch with family and friends that he liked to refer to as “porch talks”. He also liked doing yard work and he especially liked helping Alean with her flowerbeds.
He was a huge Kentucky Basketball fan and he loved spending time with his family and his grandkids. He especially liked watching the grandkids play their different sports. He will be greatly missed!
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Alean Marshall, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Darla Marshall, of Auburn; daughter, April Dobson and Rachel Martin, of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Dacoda Marshall, Tarrin Marshall, Darin Green, Bryce Dobson, Myles Dobson, Audra Martin and Hayley Martin; brothers and sister-in-law, Homer Marshall, of West Unity, Ohio, and Jeff Jr., and Paula Marshall, of Chino, California; sister and brother-in-law, Kanzia and Jerry Hamilton, of Kendallville; sisters-in-law, Gilla Ann Miller, of Hardshell, Kentucky, Mary Lois Jacobs, of Pippa Passes, Kentucky, Neva Lee Dias and Dennis Fahlsing, of Garrett and Wanda Pirani and Larry Childres, of Hindman, Kentucky; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rex and Lydia Watson, of Hicksville, Ohio, Roy and Susie Watson, of Crossville, Tennessee, Coy and Kathy Watson, of Crossville, Tennessee, Cliff and Joyce Watson, of La Quinta, California, and Johnnie and Jeanie Watson, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Claude Conley, of Hindman, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Maria Marshall; grandson, Crofus Dobson; four brothers, Herman Marshall, George Marshall, Herman Patton and Wils Patton; sister, Nancy Flynn; eight infant brothers and sisters; four brothers-in-law, Burnis Jacobs, Howard Dias, Aziz Pirani and James Flynn; and four sisters-in-law, Bessie Marshall, Kansas Marshall, Brenda Gayheart and Janice Watson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to the DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
