Richard Lee Dillman, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Heritage Park Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Huntertown Chapel, 16830 Lima Road Huntertown, IN 46748, with calling one hour prior to service.
The family will also receive friends at the funeral home, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8.
Burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
