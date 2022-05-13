KENDALLVILLE — David S. Carter, age 74, of Kendallvillle, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Hines VA Medical Center near Chicago, Illinois, following a five-month illness.
After graduating from Kendallville HIgh School in 1965, David was drafted into the U.S. Army First Infantry Division and served one year in Vietnam.
Upon return, he began his career as a tool-and-die maker, working in California, Fort Wayne and Kendallville, before retiring.
David had many talents and interests — sailing, flying, photography, sailboat and ice yacht building, camping and more. In 1966, at the age of 18, David and a friend rode Honda trail bikes on back roads from Indiana to California, towing home-built aluminum camping trailers. David learned to fly and soloed as a teen, earning his private pilot license later in life.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy (Gwinnup) Carter.
He is survived by a son, Christopher L. Carter (Angie); four grandchildren; three step-children; 10 step-grandchildren; a brother, Colin Carter (Dessa); niece, nephew; cousins; and dear friends.
David's family would like to recognize the health care professionals at the Veterans Administration, who provided outstanding care, compassion and dignity to David.
A celebration of life will be held in Kendallville this summer.
