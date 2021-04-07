HUNTERTOWN — Shelly D. Cook, 57, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born on March 29, 1964, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Shelly was a graduate of Carroll High School.
Surviving are her parents, Stephan W. and Sunny D. (Dickison) Cook, of Huntertown, Indiana; and a brother and sister-in-law, Kevin W. and Toni Cook, of Butler, Indiana.
There will be no services taking place.
