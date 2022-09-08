BRADENTON, Fla. — Cynthia “Cindy” (Groh) Troyer, 66, died on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at home in Bradenton, Florida, after an extended illness.
She was born on Oct. 29, 1955, in Champaign, Illinois, to John and Mildred “Louise” (Van Huss) Groh.
A longtime LaGrange County, Indiana, resident, Cindy graduated from Lakeland High School in 1974.
She was a homemaker, and her pride and joy were her grandchildren.
She was an avid crafter and loved everything Christmas, maintaining an extensive collection of Christmas decorations.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Ron Troyer, whom she married on April 1, 1985, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She is also survived by her daughters, Michelle Warble, of Bradenton, Florida, and Stephanie (Troyer) Malone and her fiancé, Michael Averill, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; honorary son, Peter Kovacs, of Bradenton, Florida; stepdaughters, Becky Troyer and her partner, Ron Adams, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Rachel Troyer, of Eugene, Oregon; grandchildren, Theresa Malone, Michael Malone, Memoria Matters and her husband, Noah Hoffman, Azia Matters and Rosalie Adams; and brother, Steven Groh, of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside memorial will be held in LaGrange, Indiana, at a later date.
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd St., West, Bradenton, FL 34209.
Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
