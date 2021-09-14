MONGO — Ida Mae Christner, 94, of Mongo, Indiana, died at her home on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Mrs. Christner was born on July 28, 1927, in Topeka, Indiana, to Martin W. and Lovina (Yoder) Yoder.
Living her lifetime in LaGrange County, she was a homemaker and loved to cook and bake.
She was a volunteer for many years at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange.
On Feb. 17, 1949, in Topeka, Indiana, she married Kenneth L. Christner; he preceded her in death on March 5, 2017.
Surviving are her three sons, Merle (Evie) Christner, of Stephens City, Virginia, Ernie and (Emily) Christner, of Mongo, Indiana, and Steve Christner, of Wailea, Hawaii; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two half-sisters, Susie Schlabach, of Goshen, Indiana, and Katie (Amos) Miller, of Middlebury, Indiana.
Along with her husband, Kenneth Christner, she was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Lovina Yoder; her stepmother, Emma (Bontrager) Yoder; a granddaughter, Debbie Christner; three sisters, Amelia Yoder, Amanda Christner and Barbara Yoder; a brother, Elmer Yoder; a stepsister, Amanda Schrock; and three stepbrothers, Dan Beachy, Levi Beechy and Joni Beachy.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana, Indiana.
A memorial service will follow the graveside service at noon, at the Lambright Cabin at Shore Church, 7235 W. C.R. 100N, Shipshewana, Indiana.
The Revs. Mervin Miller and Merle Christner will officiate the services.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to the Tristan Christner Trust Fund c/o Lake City Bank.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
