LARWILL — Glenda Diane Beasley, 72, of Larwill, Indiana, died at 8:56 a.m., on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where she was admitted on Monday.
She was born on March 20, 1950, in Columbia City, Indiana, a daughter of the late Glen and Lois F. (Gay) Beasley. Growing up in the Larwill area, she attended Larwill Schools.
A life-long resident of Larwill, she participated in the annual Squawbuck Days, making her delicious ham and beans. In 2012, she was admitted into membership of the Lady Lions Club of Larwill. She was a member of Larwill Extension Club and an active member of Whitley County 4-H, where she helped with the adult displays at the fair. With an interest in genealogy and area history, she collected many artifacts. She had a fondness for animals, with her favorite being her dog, Daisey.
Never holding a driver’s license, she was very appreciative of the Whitley County Transit (WCT), and local Lion’s members for their thoughtful and courteous transportation service. Many times, her destination was the Senior Citizen Center, where she enjoyed playing Bingo.
Surviving are her cousins, William (Nancy) Creech, of Plymouth, Martha (Bart) Huffman, of Silver Lake and Ronnie (Anita) Creech, of Celeste, Texas.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Louise Beasley.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Larwill.
Visitation is noon until the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
