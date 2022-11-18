FORT WAYNE — Chloe Louise “Sis” Davis, 91, born on April 9, 1931, and raised in LaOtto, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Chloe lived a full life on this side of heaven. She raised five children, and was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Chloe was a loved employee at ITT for 36 years.
She was a passionate member of the “gatabout” retired group who loved to see plays, movies, and the taste of the arts in the local area. But most of all, Chloe’s favorite pastime was caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Chloe could be found at every sporting event sideline, dance recital, play, and more.
Chloe is survived by Tom (Robin) Davis, Kim (April) Davis, Joshua Davis (Torin, Valeria), Gabriel Davis, Michael (Amanda) Davis (Camden, Cortland), Beth (Bill) Winsemann, Ryan (Kristen) Winsemann (Calla, Hudson, Cy), Sara (Marc) Goeglein (Lukas, Jakob, Matthew), Breanna (David) Jackson (Liam, Carter), Cassondra (Alex) Gilliom (Otto), Marc (Kimberly) Davis, Kyler (Maddie) Davis; step-grandson, Ryan (Victoria), (Lillian, Arianna, Gessa); step-grandson, Kyle, Scott (Shelle) Davis, Jared (Suzy) Davis (Summer, Liv), Caleb (Danielle) Davis (Cora, Piper), and Hannah (Andrew) Shock.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne.
Burial will be at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
Memorial donations may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, or St. Anne’s Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Davis family at www.mccombandsons.com.
