BUTLER — Debbie Sue Cauley, 63, of Butler, Indiana, died on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at her home, due to an extended illness.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1959, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Keith and Jeanette Mast. They preceded her in death.
She married Robert Wayne Cauley on Nov. 27, 1981. He preceded her in death on Jan. 5, 2021.
Debbie worked for Dekalb Molded Plastics for more than 23 years, before retiring in 2018.
Debbie is survived by her children, Jessica C. (Jesus) Sanchez, of Butler and Shawn M. Cauley, of Orlando, Florida; five grandchildren; siblings, Cindy Zook, of Butler, Marsha (Max) Doctor, of Hoagland, Charles (Pam) Stout, of Indianapolis and John (Linda) Stout, of Maryville, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents; and husband; she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m.
Burial will follow the service at Butler Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are in the care of H.E. Johnson and Son's Funeral Home, Butler.
