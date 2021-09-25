Esther Rider
WARREN — Esther Marie Rider, 93, formerly of North Webster, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Heritage Pointe Retirement Home in Warren, where she had been living for the past several years. Born May 27, 1927, in Troy Township of Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Delbert and Irene (Wright) Martin.
She graduated from Larwill High School with the Class of 1945.
On Sept. 28, 1945, she married Arden Rider.
Esther worked for International Harvester in Fort Wayne and retired from Wawasee High School.
She was a member of North Webster United Methodist Church and a former member of Etna United Methodist Church and Backwater Friends Home Economic Club.
She is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Arden Rider; daughter, Cheryl (Jack Lapinsky) Rider; brother, Gail “Speedy” (Carol) Martin; daughters-in-law, Nora Kametani and Beth Rider; eight grandchildren, Sean Vyain, Alison Vyain, Justin Rider, Kate (Mike) Parks, Michaela Kametani-Rider, Aaron Kametani-Rider, Cheyenne Kametani-Rider and Dustin Rider; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah Vyain and Reeder Vyain.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sons, David Paul Rider and Aaron Craig Rider; and sister, Hilda Gaerte.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with a public funeral service at 11 a.m.
Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus will be officiating.
Esther was laid to rest at Scott-Keister Cemetery in rural Whitley County in November 2020.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Esther’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
George Haggenjos
COLUMBIA CITY ― George “Butch” Jacob Haggenjos, 90, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his home after a seven-month bout with cancer.
Smith and Sons Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James Fahl
COLUMBIA CITY — James “Jim” Fahl, 75, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night, Sept. 21, 2021 at his home.
Born June 25, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was the son of Fritz and Eileen (Meyer) Fahl.
He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1964.
On Aug. 6, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, Vickie O’Brien.
Aside from being a lifelong farmer, Jim worked for Dana from 1966, until retiring in 2002. He also did seasonal winter work for Stumps in South Whitley for more than 15 years and helped his son at Fahl Colors Landscaping.
He enjoyed bowling, being outdoors, mowing, riding his bicycle around Whitley County, horseback riding, camping and cutting firewood. Out of all things though, he loved watching his grandchildren play sports.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Vickie Fahl; twin daughters, Gia (Mike) Reed and Tina (Jamie) Vandersaul; son, Chad (Maggie) Fahl; brothers, Frank (Donna) Fahl and Mike (Carol) Fahl; sisters, Vada (Ken) Gaff, Rhonda Pearson and Sara (Randy) Tester; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be 3-6:45 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home at 600 Countryside Drive in Columbia City.
Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Memorial donations may be given in his memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County or the donor’s choice.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Jim’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
Austin Eckert
COLUMBIA CITY — Austin H. Eckert, 89, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Parkview Hospital.
Born on Aug. 24, 1932, in Huntington, Indiana, he was the son of Paul and Agnes (Campbell) Eckert.
He was raised in Huntington County before his family moved to Whitley County in 1947.
Austin graduated from Washington Center High School with the Class of 1951, and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
On June 9, 1970, he married Linda (Rider) Gambrell in Columbia City.
Austin was a skilled carpenter and had been a general contractor for more than 40 years and an owner of Bower and Eckert Construction.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 98.
Austin enjoyed having a cup of coffee with his friends and watching sports, especially football and basketball. He found relaxation in visiting with family in Kentucky, for a month or two during the summer.
Austin is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Eckert; son, Greg (Laura) Eckert; daughter, Kathy (Randy) Fryback; stepson, Tim (Susie) Gambrell; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Jamie) Hankins; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Kelly F. Clark; brothers, Earl Eckert and DeWayne Eckert; and sister, Phyllis Reith.
Memorial donations may be given in Austin’s memory to the donor’s choice.
Donations may be mailed to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Austin’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
Tiffin Mullenax Jr.
ABILENE, Texas — Tiffin Rinehart Mullenax Jr., 81, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Abilene, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas.
There will also be services in Columbia City, Indiana, under the direction of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, and also in Central Valley, California, both dates to be determined.
Tiffin R. Mullenax “Junior” was born in Arborvale, West Virginia, on April 7, 1940, to Tiffin R. Mullenax Sr., and Letha V. Armentrout.
He was born the youngest of six children to a farming family in West “By God” Virginia, and moved to Larwill, Indiana, in 1950.
He graduated from Larwill High School in 1958, where he was the president of the FFA and a member of the ECV Mountain Charlie Chapter.
Tiffin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 until 1961.
He met and married the love of his life, Alice Oryall, after just one blind date in San Francisco, on May 13, 1961, in Beaufort, North Carolina.
He worked as a mechanic in San Francisco, California, for United Airlines from 1968 until 2000.
Tiffin had unmatched love, devotion and enthusiasm to God, family, friends, country and a damn good time. He was loved, admired, and respected by all who knew him. Among his many interests and loves, were classic cars, semi-pro motorcycle racing, camping, white water rafting, and taking his family on road trips to show them this beautiful country he loved.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Thorald Tiffin (Feb. 4, 1928 – Dec. 30, 1947); father, Tiffin Sr. (Sept. 4, 1894 – Jan. 10, 1984); mother, Letha V. Armentrout (Dec. 13, 1905 – Feb. 16, 1983); brother, William Kay, on Feb. 28, 2007; and sister, Letha Carol Waybright, on Aug.t 31, 2007.
Tiffin is survived by his wife, Alice Oryall; son, Tiffin “Chanse” III; daughter, Tonya and husband, Eric Rendon; daughter, Tamara and husband, Glenn Edwards Jr.; brother, George Fry, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Fannie Margaret Davenport, of Graff, Missouri; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Sandra Johnson
COLUMBIA CITY — Sandra “Sandy” E. Johnson, age 83, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 3 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at her residence.
Born on June 27, 1938, in DeKalb County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Basil and Vera (Hills) Bickel.
Sandy grew up in Garrett, Indiana, attended local schools and graduated from Garrett High School with the Class of 1956.
On Aug. 24, 1957, Sandy married Duane Johnson in Garrett, Indiana. They moved from Indiana, to California, before moving to Texas, in 1965.
She attended College of the Mainland in Texas City, Texas. Sandy earned her Certified Property Manager Certificate and worked in Houston until her retirement.
They moved to the Johnson family farm near Columbia City in 2000.
Sandy was a homemaker in addition to working for Bank of the Southwest, managed several bank-owned properties, and also helped establish a Unitarian Universalist Church in Clear Lake City, Texas.
Sandy loved music, quilting, gardening, stained glass work, and was also an artist.
Sandy attended Lake Chapel United Methodist Church in Allen County, Indiana, where she served as pianist.
She was a member of Master Gardeners of Whitley County and Houston Horizon Chorus in Texas.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Duane Johnson, of Columbia City; daughters, Denise (Mark) Gilliland, of Columbia City, Kathie Johnson Daily, of Lafayette and Pam (Rev. Steve) Bahrt, of North Manchester; grandchildren, Matt Daily, Erin Bahrt, Garrett Daily, Wesley Gilliland, Lindsey Bahrt, Weaver Gilliland and Jason (Cassie) Bahrt; great-grandchildren, Janelle, Matthias and Zara; and sister, Sheila Meyer of Clarksville, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Barbara Brown, Marcia Shellenbarger, Basil Bickel, Bob Bickel and Dick Bickel.
A memorial service for Sandy will be held at noon, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with memorial calling from 10 a.m. to noon.
Burial at a later date will be at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
Memorial contributions in memory of Sandy may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or to sign the online guest register.
