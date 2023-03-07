MONTGONERY, Mich. — Joyce Ann Hook, age 80, of Montgomery, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her beloved family.
Joyce was born in Bronson, Michigan, on July 5, 1942, to Leon and Francis (Ludwick) Pierucki.
She graduated from Bronson High School and attended Madonna College to study teaching.
She met the love of her life, Dennis Hook, while serving on the 4-H fair court and they were married on Oct. 20, 1962.
She worked at Federal Mogul until her real life’s work of raising her beloved children began, while continuing her hard work as a farm wife. Once her kids were grown, she went to work at Branch County FSA office in 1988, and retired after 20 loyal years in 2008. She also served as the California Township Treasurer for 13 years from 2009-2022.
Her faith was forefront in her life. She was a parishioner at Saint Paul’s Catholic Chapel at Clear Lake. She served her church in many ways, such as on the Boosters as one of its founding members, as a member of the choir, a CCD teacher, and as an integral member of the women’s group. Her greatest claim to fame was her impressive run as the Director of Religious Education for many years.
She was an active member of 4-H throughout her life. Starting as a member herself all the way through raising her children in 4-H and becoming a project leader. She was also a loyal member of the NFO.
Survivors include her children, Chad Hook, Judith (Brian) Cronin, Patrick (Donna Krieg) Hook and Lisa (Zeke) Gipple; sister, Mary Jane (Jim) Bricka-Ross; brothers-in-law, John Prell and Phil Meyers; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dennis Hook; sisters, Jeanie (Jim) Kyle and Jackie Weddle; and brothers, Jerry Pierucki and James (Sue) Pierucki; sisters-in-law, Lynne Prell and Sherry Meyers; daughter-in-law, Linda Hook; and a great-granddaughter, Emma Yager.
A visitation for Joyce will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Beams Funeral Home, 200 W. Toledo St., Fremont, Indiana.
A rosary service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 6:45 p.m.
An additional visitation will occur on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10-11 a.m., at St. Paul Catholic Chapel, 8780 E. C.R. 700N, Fremont, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul Catholic Chapel.
A meal will follow Mass at St. Paul Catholic Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Paul’s Chapel for Masses or to the family.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the Hook family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.