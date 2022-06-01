James Shlater
CHURUBUSCO — James “Jim” L. Shlater passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 12:44 p.m.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1937.
He married Roberta Blain on July 2, 2007.
Jim worked in the printing industry all of his life.
Jim was most noted for drawing Oscar the Turtle while working for Tri-County Truth. There is a monument in downtown Churubusco, honoring Oscar.
Jim is survived by a son, Rick (Roxann); a daughter, Jenny (Dee Trier); stepdaughters, Jenny Blain (Gina Ross), and Jamie (Corey) Crow.
There will be no services per Jim’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.