AUBURN — Brad L Babbitt, 56, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born in Garrett, Indiana, on July 7, 1965, to Lester and Beverly (Myers) Babbitt. They survive in Garrett.
Brad was a 1984 graduate of Garrett High School and earned an Associate’s Degree from ITT in Fort Wayne in 1986.
He worked for Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne, Tower Automotive in Auburn and Auto Leave in Columbia City.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Victoria (Ashleman) Babbitt. They were married in Garrett on June 29, 1991.
He is also survived by a son, Tyler Babbitt, of Auburn; his brother, Bruce Babbitt, of Garrett; his two sisters and their husbands, Betsy and George Schultz, of Garrett and Lori and Kim Thorne, of Garrett; and several nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time.
Memorials may be given in memory of Brad, to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence visit www.fellerandclark.com.
