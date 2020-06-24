WATERLOO —Todd Albert Myers, 58, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1961, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Lloyd and Carol (Rutter) Myers.
He worked at M & S Steel of Garrett and Covington Box and Packaging of Waterloo.
Todd was very musically talented and gave guitar lessons and played in several bands. He was also talented in wood working and home remodeling. Todd was a life-long fan of the Chicago Bears.
He married Joyce Cooper on Nov. 10, 2017, in Waterloo, and she died on Oct. 12, 2018.
He is survived by his children, Stephanie (Tyler) Stark, of Vicksburg, Michigan, Aaron Myers, of Auburn and Andrew Myers, of Waterloo; grandchildren, Carter and Camryn Stark; stepchildren, Kristen and Michelle; step-grandchildren; and a sister, Sue (Bob) Church, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, formerly of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a son, Adam Myers.
Services will be at noon on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Calling is two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon, on Friday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.