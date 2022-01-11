SPENCERVILLE — Keith D. Melchi, 69, of Spencerville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Nov. 4, 1952, in Fort Wayne, to Robert K. and Patricia M. (Timmerman) Melchi. His mother has passed away and his father survives in Spencerville.
Keith was a 1971 graduate of Eastside High School, where he ran Track and Cross Country.
He worked in the woodworking Department at Souder Company in Grabill until 2011.
Surviving are his father, Robert Melchi, of Spencerville; two daughters, Tracy Melchi and Amy Pruitt, both of Rayville, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Amber, Mary and Landon; and a great-granddaughter, Abigail; one brother; and four sisters and their spouses, Connie and David Yates, of St. Joe, Dennis and Teresa Melchi, of Angola, Cynthia and Wilbur Wickey, of Spencerville, Charlene and Jeffery MorCombe, of Goshen and Cheryl and Larry Kummer, of Auburn.
Services will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow at Leo Cemetery.
Calling is from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Keith’s memory to DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
