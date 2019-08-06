WOLCOTTVILLE — Thomas D. Simonton, 74, of Wolcottville, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 6:45 a.m., at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Bryan Romer in Kendallville.
He was born April 14, 1945, in Fort Wayne to Powell and Mary Dolores (Arnold) Simonton. They preceded him in death.
On Feb. 14, 1999, in LaGrange, he married Gloria (Maxson) Trier. She preceded him in death on Oct. 7, 2011.
A 1963 graduate of Kendallville High School, Tom had worked for Taylor-Made in Kendallville as a supervisor for 25 years. He and his wife, Gloria, then owned and operated The Corner Shoppe in Kendallville, where he put his woodworking skills to use by making and selling crafts. He retired from Colwell General in Kendallville after three years.
Tom was a devoted member of Destiny Family of Faith in Kendallville. He enjoyed constructing ramps and providing maintenance for the church.
He also enjoyed traveling, motocross, woodworking, crafting, and cars. But, one of his greatest delights was to admire the cars at area car shows.
Surviving are his significant other, Cheryl Nowels, of Kendallville; a son, Powell (Sandy) Simonton, of Kendallville; three daughters, Penny (Todd) Allen, of Kendallville, Michele (Bryan) Romer, of Kendallville, and Lisa Trier, of Kendallville; eight grandchildren, Shaely (Ryan) Strudevant, Shobi Simonton, Samantha (Aaron) Weidner, Austin (Katie) Becker, Katrina (Greg) Helmkamp, Derek (Aleia Campbell) Romer, Paige Romer, and Myah Romer; and five great-grandchildren, Lilly Becker, Athena Becker, Addelyn Weidner, Bria Helmkamp and Holden Helmkamp.
Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Destiny Family of Faith, 445 N. Riley St., Kendallville, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
Burial will be at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Honorary pallbearers are Tom Fisher, Dave Derry, Andrew Gisel, Bill Luke, and Nate Siebert. Active pallbearers are Pat Eggering, Jim Eggering, Ryan Vangessel, Rob Kirkpatrick, Bob Edwards, and Jerry Barker.
Calling is Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the church and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Preferred memorials are to Destiny Family of Faith or The American Heart Association.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.