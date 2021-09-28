LIGONIER — Mark L. Leamon, age 69, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1952, the son of Patrick and Barbara (Chrisman) Leamon.
On July 5, 1975, he married Diana Warble and together they shared 46 years of marriage.
Mark is survived by his wife, Diana Leamon, of Ligonier, Indiana; a son, Rodney (Emily) Leamon, of Kimmell, Indiana; a daughter, Stephanie (Timothy) Werner, of Mooresville, Indiana; two grandchildren, Lexi Leamon and Lacy Lemon, both of Kimmell, Indiana; siblings, Timothy “Buck” (Jeana) Leamon, of Albion, Indiana, and Diane (Mark) Grotrian, of Goshen, Indiana; along with nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mark graduated from West Noble High School in 1970, and served his country honorably in the United States Army.
He has been the parts manager at Burnsworth-Zollar for the last 25 years, a job he loved.
He was a man of few, but meaningful words. He was devoted to his community and served it in many ways throughout his life. Mark was a member of the Sparta Township Fire Department for more than 25 years and retired as the Assistant Fire Chief. He was a member and past Grand Master of the Cromwell Masonic Lodge #705. Mark was also a member of The Shriners and The Order of The Eastern Star.
He loved muscle cars and taking his 1972 Chevelle SS 454 to car shows and meeting weekly in Syracuse at “The Shop” with his car club buddies.
A funeral service will be held in Mark’s honor on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Stone’s Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stones Hill Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received from 2-7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Stone’s Hill Community Church.
A Masonic Service will begin at 7 p.m.
There will also be an hour of visitation before the service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Indiana ALS Association, 7202 E. 87th St., Suite 102, Indianapolis, IN 46256.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
